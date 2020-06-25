Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 1,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,762. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The firm has a market cap of $390.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

