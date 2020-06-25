Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,069 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,129,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

