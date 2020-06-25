VIDY (VIDY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $3.20 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.05079390 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

