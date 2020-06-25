Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Down 1.1%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 435 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.54), approximately 26,285 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 257,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.60).

The stock has a market cap of $882.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. The company has a current ratio of 417.35, a quick ratio of 417.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.73.

