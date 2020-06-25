Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIOT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

VIOT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,011,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

