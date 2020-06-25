Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 10,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,561. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.