Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.