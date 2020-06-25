VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 34,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

