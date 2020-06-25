VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.35.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

