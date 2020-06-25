Voltabox (ETR:VBX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Voltabox AG (ETR:VBX) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.58 ($5.14) and last traded at €4.58 ($5.14), approximately 1,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €4.50 ($5.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

Voltabox Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

