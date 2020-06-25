Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.53. 5,128,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

