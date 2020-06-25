Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Walmart were worth $187,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,225. The firm has a market cap of $343.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.