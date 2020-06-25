Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. 13,010,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

