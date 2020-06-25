Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

NYSE:DIS traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,826,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

