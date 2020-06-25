Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,203,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $212,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 277,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,950,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $381,664,000 after buying an additional 171,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. 14,826,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

