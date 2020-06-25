Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00012720 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, COSS, Huobi and Coinbe. Waves has a market capitalization of $120.77 million and approximately $26.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005183 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,297,682 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Bitbns, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, Exmo, Coinrail, COSS, Exrates, Cryptohub, Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC, Indodax, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.