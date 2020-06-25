Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/16/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 375 ($4.77).
- 6/15/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target on the stock.
- 6/12/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 6/3/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/18/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 310 ($3.95). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/18/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.40 ($4.13). 655,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.69. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($63,505.49). Also, insider Robin Freestone purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($112,256.59).
