Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT Raised to $50.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 173.22% from the company’s previous close.
WRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.
NYSE WRI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
