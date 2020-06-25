Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT Raised to $50.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 173.22% from the company’s previous close.

WRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

NYSE WRI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

