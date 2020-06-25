West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Trading Up 16.7%

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 1,938,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12,944% from the average daily volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Company Profile (CNSX:RLG)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

