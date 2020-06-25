White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading 1.1% Higher

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.89, 506,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 204,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

