Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) Shares Down 14.3%

Wi2Wi Corp (CVE:YTY) shares dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 79,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY)

Wi2Wi Corporation designs, integrates, and manufactures wireless technology solutions worldwide. It offers wireless connectivity solutions, such as multi-protocol, Wi-Fi, and MCU embedded Bluetooth modules; location and navigation products, including GNSS and GPS modules; and timing and frequency control products comprising clock oscillators, crystals, crystal filters, and RF and microwave filters.

