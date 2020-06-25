Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $929.32 and $7.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00458960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

