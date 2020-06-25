Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $16,220,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 245,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XEL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

