Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) rose 19.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 864,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 205,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.