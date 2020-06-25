Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $18.85, 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 27,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.