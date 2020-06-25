Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $1.01. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 16,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,379. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

