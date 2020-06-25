Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $1.01. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 16,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,379. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
