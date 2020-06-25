Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$1.92 EPS

Brokerages predict that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.95) and the highest is ($0.19). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($12.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.80) to ($5.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.99) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $62.80. 740,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.39. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $143.98.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.