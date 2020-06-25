Zacks: Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hooker Furniture an industry rank of 34 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HOFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $226.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

