Zacks: Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $57.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schrodinger an industry rank of 102 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of SDGR traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.47. 34,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,677. Schrodinger has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49.

Schrodinger (NYSE:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

