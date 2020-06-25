Zayedcoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $3,467.45 and $8.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001052 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.