Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $530.41 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $56.09 or 0.00605267 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptohub, Bitinka and Kraken. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $530.41 million and $302.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00092319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00071276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001720 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,455,650 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Bithumb, Graviex, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Allcoin, Coinrail, Poloniex, YoBit, Liquid, Huobi, LocalTrade, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Gemini, Coinroom, GOPAX, Coinut, Kraken, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, Upbit, C2CX, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Braziliex, BitBay, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Cryptopia, Ovis, OKEx, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Kuna, Altcoin Trader, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Sistemkoin, BigONE, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, BCEX, Instant Bitex, WEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.