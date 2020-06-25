ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $368,818.68 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $368,818.68 and approximately $91,497.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01851713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00172178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111584 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,455,723 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

