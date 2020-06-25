Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,259. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

