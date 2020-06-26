-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 12,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 492,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $7,334,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,036 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

