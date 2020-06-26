$0.12 EPS Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

MYE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 36,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.48. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh bought 25,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $333,415. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

