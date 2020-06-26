-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 983.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 35,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $545.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Feinberg Stephen purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 165,946 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $66,251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $57,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

