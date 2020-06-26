$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $2,403,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 136,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,506. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

