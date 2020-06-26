17,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,214,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,230,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.