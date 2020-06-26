17,318 Shares in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 60,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 152.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 18.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of ETM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $227.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

