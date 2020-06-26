1,800 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $58.11. 46,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,347. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

