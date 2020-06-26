200,000 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 4,980,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,758,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $3,190,555 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

