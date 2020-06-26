31,459 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,811,000 after acquiring an additional 265,831 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in AT&T by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

NYSE T traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.74. 26,243,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

