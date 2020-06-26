605 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $911.64. 73,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $776.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.00 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $928.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

