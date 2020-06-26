7,587 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000.

FNDF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,275. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

