990 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $232.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.00.

