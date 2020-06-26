Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 143.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 65,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 4,375,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

