Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

