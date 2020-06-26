Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $893.38

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $893.38 and traded as high as $964.00. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus shares last traded at $954.00, with a volume of 14,686 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 896.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 941.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 12,500 shares of Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £103,875 ($132,206.95). Also, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan bought 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £9,939.22 ($12,650.15).

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

