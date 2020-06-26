Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.04.
Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $214.07. 766,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,069. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.84.
In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
