Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.81 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.82 or 0.05024002 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012725 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004562 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.